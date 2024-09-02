NACADA Moves to Remove Alcohol Billboards and Shut Down Bars Near Schools

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has initiated a nationwide crackdown on bars, liquor outlets, and billboards promoting alcoholic beverages near schools.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa announced that the operation will specifically target establishments located within 300 meters of educational institutions or areas frequented by individuals under 18. He condemned the rising number of alcohol advertisements near schools, calling it a serious legal violation.

Omerikwa stated, “The crackdown will occur in collaboration with relevant National and County Government agencies to ensure compliance with legal standards regarding the location of such outlets.”

He stressed that these billboards undermine efforts to combat alcohol abuse by normalizing and glamorizing drinking.

He further urged advertising agencies and businesses to act responsibly, emphasizing that the initiative is based on the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 and the Alcoholic Drinks Promotion Regulations. The Act imposes penalties for selling alcohol in prohibited areas, including fines of up to Ksh 500,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

This crackdown is part of broader government efforts to tackle alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among youth. Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, pointed out the negative impact of illicit brews and substance abuse on the country’s progress, especially among young people and within educational institutions.

NACADA statistics indicate that the average age for initiating alcohol use in Kenya is just 16 years.

This crackdown comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki on March 6 declared the fight against illicit alcohol and substance abuse a top national security priority.