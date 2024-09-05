New Pay Structure: What Civil Servants Will Take Home

The government announced a new pay rise for all civil servants on Tuesday, effective retroactively from July 1 of this year. This decision comes as a significant relief to workers who were planning to go on strike.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi disclosed that the Treasury approved Ksh 1.5 billion to fund this initiative.

“The State Department for Public Service will utilize the approved budget for FY 2024/2025 to ensure that our civil servants receive fair compensation and remain motivated to serve Kenyans with excellence,” he stated.

“Our aim is to foster a performance-driven culture that will boost productivity and restore public confidence in our services,” he added.

Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha issued a circular to the Auditor General, the Controller of Budget, and all county commissioners, including their deputies, regarding the new salary adjustments.

The second phase of the new basic salaries and house allowances will impact employees in job groups CSG17 to CSG4. “All employees receiving house allowance for the cluster category will adopt cluster three rates,” the circular states.

Gathecha further noted that house allowance for the cluster 4 category will cease to apply starting July 1, 2024. Job groups are generally classified based on an employee’s level of education, skill set, and certification.

Under the new pay structure, civil servants will see a salary increase of Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 3,000. The lowest cadre, CSG 17, will see their monthly salary rise from Ksh 16,920 to Ksh 19,340.

Employees in CSG 16 will earn between Ksh 18,250 and Ksh 21,940 each month, while those in the highest-paid Grade 4 category will receive between Ksh 182,890 and Ksh 339,780 monthly.

Job group B1 represents the lowest tier and includes low-skilled laborers such as Officer III, Support Staff, Operator III, and Attendant III. Conversely, job group E4 represents the highest tier in the civil service, comprising highly skilled and specialized personnel in high-level management positions.

In other categories, civil servants in Grade 15 (CSG15) will earn between Ksh 19,340 and Ksh 23,520, while those in Grade 14 will receive between Ksh 20,560 and Ksh 25,420. Employees in Grade 13 will earn between Ksh 25,420 and Ksh 32,000, and those in Grade 12 will make between Ksh 28,620 and Ksh 35,720.

Grade 11 salaries will range from Ksh 34,420 to Ksh 44,410, Grade 10 salaries will range from Ksh 41,420 to Ksh 54,680, and Grade 9 salaries will fall between Ksh 46,120 and Ksh 62,930.

Employees in Grade 8 will receive salaries ranging from Ksh 52,330 to Ksh 92,030, while those in Grade 7 will earn between Ksh 92,030 and Ksh 127,340.

Grade 6 employees will make between Ksh 105,570 and Ksh 175,070, and individuals in Grade 5 will receive salaries ranging from Ksh 146,360 to Ksh 245,000.