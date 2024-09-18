EACC Lays Trap for Consortium Chair in Alleged Kes. 3 Million Extortion Scheme

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Peter Odhiambo Agoro, Chairperson of the Consortium of Civil Societies in Kenya, over allegations of extortion.

According to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, a Parastatal CEO filed a complaint against Agoro, prompting the investigation.

Agoro allegedly demanded Kes. 3 million from the CEO as an inducement and facilitation fee to prevent the exposure of supposed procurement malpractices. After negotiations, the suspect agreed to reduce the amount to Kes. 2 million, payable in two installments—Kes. 1.5 million on Tuesday and Kes. 500,000 at a later date.

Unbeknownst to Agoro, the CEO had already informed the EACC of the extortion attempt. In response, the EACC set up a sting operation on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, Agoro was arrested after accepting the first installment, which included Kes. 1.5 million, USD 10,800, and Kes. 100,000.

EACC officers escorted him to the Integrity Centre Police Station, where he is now in custody. The investigation is ongoing as authorities examine further details related to the case.