Govt Announces Plans to Debunk Morara Kebaso’s Development Exposés

The government will soon launch a nationwide inspection of development projects initiated by President William Ruto.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura made this announcement during a Thursday media briefing, responding to growing concerns about abandoned projects and allegations of corruption.

Mwaura revealed that officials from the Office of the President will visit all regions to thoroughly evaluate the progress of these projects. He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“The government has achieved much, but there is often confusion surrounding its efforts. My office, in collaboration with the President’s office, will visit even the most remote areas,” Mwaura stated.

He clarified that the primary aim of these inspections is to confirm that projects, as outlined in official documents, are being executed as planned.

“We will make sure that what we discuss here in Nairobi is actually happening on the ground,” he said.

“There are claims of a gap between the reality and the official reports, and we need to address this perception.”

This move follows a series of exposés by activist Morara Kebaso, who has accused President Ruto’s administration of either stalling projects or completing them amidst massive looting of public funds.

Kebaso has personally toured 18 counties to verify the status of these projects, including those initiated during Ruto’s time as Deputy President.