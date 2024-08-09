Why Stella Soi Lang’at Was Rejected as Gender Minister: National Assembly Report

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has detailed its reasons for rejecting Stella Soi Lang’at, one of the 20 Cabinet Secretary nominees selected by President William Ruto.

In a report adopted by the full house, the Committee explained its decision to reject Soi Lang’at’s nomination for Minister of Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage. The Committee found that Lang’at failed to demonstrate to lawmakers that she was fit for the role.

The Committee criticized Lang’at for lacking sufficient knowledge in key areas related to the portfolio, including topical, administrative, and technical issues.

Led by Speaker Moses Wetangula, the Committee highlighted that Lang’at did not adequately address questions concerning the Ministry she was nominated to lead.

“The nominee is unsuitable for the position due to her inability to satisfactorily respond to queries about Gender, Heritage, and Culture,” the MPs stated in their report.

The legislators emphasized the strategic importance of the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, which is responsible for overseeing critical national policies and services. They argued that the Ministry requires a leader with a strong strategic vision, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of policy management—attributes they felt Lang’at lacked.

The Committee insisted that the leader of such a Ministry must be an effective communicator, innovative, and committed to advancing cultural heritage and gender equality.

“The nominee failed to exhibit these qualities to the Committee’s satisfaction,” the MPs stated.

The lawmakers also noted that Lang’at’s nearly 30-year public service career was marked by frequent job transitions.

“The six different positions she has held did not require long-term strategic planning. As a result, she has not established a solid grounding in any specific leadership role within public service,” the Committee remarked.

President William Ruto is expected to nominate a new candidate for the position. Meanwhile, the 19 Cabinet Secretary nominees who received parliamentary approval were sworn into office on Thursday morning, following their appointment by the President on Wednesday.