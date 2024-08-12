Wamalwa Declares Azimio Parties Must Separate from ODM Over Raila’s Alignment with Kenya Kwanza

Eugene Wamalwa has declared that the constituent parties of Azimio la Umoja can no longer collaborate with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Raila Odinga.

Wamalwa, who leads the DAP-Kenya party, claims that Raila and his team have chosen to align with the ruling party, which makes their role in the opposition untenable.

Wamalwa asserts that Raila has allied himself with the ruling party and is no longer part of the coalition that previously united them against the current regime.

“In marriage, there is a concept called irreconcilable differences, which is a ground for divorce. When a marriage breaks down irretrievably and compatibility is lost, the couple goes their separate ways. ODM wants to save Zakayo, while we (others in Azimio) want to save Kenya. We cannot stay together,” Wamalwa stated during a church service in Makongeni, Thika town.

He further explained that ODM has integrated into the Kenya Kwanza administration and cannot detach itself from the new political alliance, especially since some of its members have been appointed as Cabinet Secretaries.

“Team Okoa Zakayo (ODM), we wish you well with that government. You have shared ministries, and now I hear you want to share PS positions as well. You are also looking to divide state corporations. But we will stand firm and resolute with the people of Kenya,” he added.

Wamalwa also expressed frustration with Azimio leaders who claim that everything is fine despite evident issues. He noted that leaders are no longer in agreement.

“We must tell Kenyans the truth. Within Azimio, all is not well. Martha Karua has left for Narc Kenya, and Peter Munya wants to leave PNU. This is because we say Zakayo must go, but some of our colleagues are insisting that Zakayo must stay,” he said.