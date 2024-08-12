Nightclub Altercation Ends in Fatal Stabbing of Security Guard

A security guard was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight among partygoers at Kitu Moto Resort and Night Club in Siaya town on the night of Saturday, August 10. Ben Peter, 30, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo reported that the altercation began around 1:30 AM when the suspect, 35-year-old Brian Otieno Ogola, was partying with friends at the nightclub. As a dispute erupted, the night guard attempted to intervene. During this attempt, Ogola allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the security guard twice in the chest.

Michael Mugola, a local resident, alerted authorities after witnessing the commotion near the Administration Police canteen next to the nightclub. When police arrived, they found Ogola being attacked by locals. Officers fired six rounds into the air to disperse the crowd and rescued Ogola, who sustained multiple head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The police commander confirmed that the scene was processed, and a blood-stained knife was recovered as evidence. The deceased watchman’s body was moved to the Siaya County Referral Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

Ogola, the prime suspect, remains hospitalized under police guard following the local beating. He will face murder charges once he is discharged.