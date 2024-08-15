Ruto Announces New University Admission Letters After Revoking Misleading Ones

On Wednesday, President William Ruto announced that the government will issue new university admission letters after revoking the previous ones due to incorrect information about course costs.

During a development tour in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County, Ruto assured the public that the government is working to reduce the financial burden on parents preparing to send their children to higher education institutions.

“We have increased funds to support the education of our children in TVETs and universities,” Ruto stated. He acknowledged that the initial admission letters, which quoted course fees between Kes.200,000 and Kes.300,000, caused significant concern among parents and students.

“I want to assure you that we are issuing a new directive today because the previous letters contained high course charges. We will revoke those letters and start issuing new ones that specify the amount parents are expected to pay,” Ruto said.

Ruto also revealed that the government has significantly raised the budget for higher education, boosting it from Kes.45 billion to Kes.82 billion. This increase aims to provide more financial support to students and alleviate the financial strain on families.

“The earlier letters from universities were misleading as they quoted course costs. We are withdrawing these letters and will provide new ones that accurately reflect the amount parents need to pay, rather than the course fees,” Ruto clarified.

He emphasized that the new directive is designed to ensure transparency and accuracy in the information provided to parents.