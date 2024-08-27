Life-Sentenced Convict Orchestrates Kes.7.6M Scam from Kamiti Prison, Lands Mother in Trouble

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison is under intense scrutiny following a Kes.7.6 million scam allegedly orchestrated by a convict.

Hesbon Onyango Nyamweya, currently serving a life sentence for defilement, faces allegations of masterminding a complex fraud scheme from behind bars. He reportedly defrauded businesswoman Purity Karambu Laird in a fictitious land deal.

The fraud came to light when Ms. Laird reported being swindled out of Kes.7.6 million by an individual who claimed to have access to prime land for sale. Detectives from the DCI Serious Crime Unit identified Nyamweya as the mastermind behind the scam.

This revelation has raised concerns about possible collusion or negligence among prison staff and questioned the effectiveness of security measures designed to prevent inmates from engaging in illegal activities while incarcerated.

Despite his incarceration, Nyamweya communicated with Laird for seven months, convincing her that he could facilitate the sale of non-existent land.

From May 1, 2020, to September 17, 2020, Nyamweya maintained regular phone contact with Laird, building her trust and presenting himself as a legitimate land seller. Unaware she was dealing with a convict, Laird transferred the funds to an account provided by Nyamweya.

Following the transaction, investigators allege that Nyamweya transferred the funds to his elderly mother, Pamela Akinyi Wara, in several installments over nearly five months. Wara then used the money to purchase properties in Ongata Rongai, Lang’ata, and Migori County.

Investigators have also revealed that Wara is using part of the funds to construct a multi-million shilling residential house in Ongata Rongai.

Wara appeared in the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and handling stolen goods under section 322 (1) of the Penal Code. The charge sheet alleges that “Wara conspired with others not before the court, along with Hesbon Onyango Nyamweya, who is serving a sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison, to commit a felony, specifically the theft of Sh7,656,500, the property of Purity Karambu Laird.”

Wara, appearing frail, pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming she was unaware of the money’s origins and believed it was legitimately earned.

However, the prosecution argued that Wara was fully aware of the fraudulent activities and played a significant role in laundering the proceeds through real estate investments. They urged the court to issue a production order to bring Nyamweya to court to face charges alongside his mother.

Magistrate Shitubi emphasized the gravity of the charges and the necessity for a thorough investigation to hold all involved parties accountable. Wara was released on a Kes.2 million bond and is scheduled to return to court on September 5 for further proceedings.