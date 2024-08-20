Kilimani Gang Assaults Tourist at Gunpoint, Blackmails Her with Nude Photos

A Norwegian national is urgently seeking justice, calling on Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi to act on her complaint against a five-man gang that sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

The woman, whose identity remains protected for legal reasons, was on holiday in Kenya when the armed men attacked her. Following the assault, the gang began blackmailing her with her nude photographs, according to reports from NTV Kenya.

She filed the incident report on July 26, revealing that someone she knew lured her into an apartment in the Kilimani area. Once inside, the gang assaulted her and stole her cash and mobile phone.

In her report, filed under OB Number 02/26/07/2024, she stated that the men attempted to gang rape her and sexually assaulted her when she resisted. She further alleged that the gang humiliated her by taking videos and photos of her while she was naked.

The victim claims the gang has been blackmailing her and demanding money, yet despite being issued a P3 Form as required, officers at Kilimani Police Station have taken no significant action. The P3 Form confirms that she was sexually assaulted and sustained additional injuries, NTV reports.

“They have been taking me in circles without explaining the way forward. The suspects are now threatening and warning me against pursuing the matter, which I find weird,” the woman stated.

Through her lawyer, Albert Kuloba, the victim has escalated the matter by filing a formal complaint with the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin. The letter accuses Kilimani police of being reluctant to take action on the case.

“After lodging her complaint, she was asked to obtain a P3 Form, which she secured on July 31, 2024. However, our client has informed us that the police have taken no further steps to advance the case, causing her significant distress,” the letter, dated August 16, reads.

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Ben Kobia confirmed that the case had been reported and that investigations were ongoing. He stated that they would summon the suspects on Monday.

The victim’s lawyer emphasized that, given the seriousness of the case, an update on the investigation’s progress, including any actions taken and anticipated steps, would be provided within seven days.

Meanwhile, police have advised the woman to report any further threats from the suspects as the investigation continues. The victim said she has since learned that the suspects are part of a larger group operating in the Kilimani area, targeting individuals for entrapment and extortion.