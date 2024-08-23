Deadline Set for SHIF Registration of All Students in Kenya

The Ministry of Education has instructed all parents and schools to register students with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang emphasized the urgency of this registration process in a letter to institutions across the country. The Ministry has set a deadline of August 26, 2024, for the registration to be completed, requiring that all students are enrolled in the insurance scheme before the 2024 third term begins.

Additionally, the Ministry has informed all Regional and County Directors of Education that the enhanced Edu Afya package will now be offered through SHIF.

The Edu Afya medical scheme for students was discontinued in 2023. However, the Ministry of Health has now reintroduced the program under SHIF, with an allocation of Ksh4.6 billion.

According to Section 26 of the Social Health Insurance Act, every Kenyan, including children, must register with the Social Health Insurance Fund.

In response, the Ministry of Health, through the State Department for Medical Services and the Social Health Authority, has developed an upgraded Edu Afya benefit package under SHIF.

Parents must register school-going children as their dependents. Registration can be completed either via a USSD code or on the website.

The Ministry has outlined that all children must be registered as dependents before the start of the 2024 third term.

Parents can use the website sha.go.ke, dial ‘147#’, or visit afyangu.go.ke for registration, as detailed in the attached registration manual.

The Ministry of Health has also provided an online version of the registration form on the Social Health Authority website. A soft copy is available at www.sha.go.ke. For any issues, parents can contact the Social Health Authority call center at 0800720601 or email [email protected].

The Ministry requests that this information be shared with all parents and schools to ensure every student is registered with the Social Health Insurance Fund.