7 Unique Bet Types to Consider

When most people think of betting, they usually imagine it’s just about choosing winners between opposing sides.

However, even if you’re new to the gambling industry or are a seasoned bettor, there’s a wide range of exciting betting options that you can pick from that can make for a nice change of pace from traditional bets.

Here’s a look at some fun bets to choose from to break the monotony of traditional betting.

Over/Under Betting

Sports betting has evolved in a plethora of ways with the growing expansion of online gambling platforms.

Now, with a massive selection of online casinos and digital sportsbooks out there, punters have more choices than ever, review platforms listing international gambling sites help enthusiasts navigate the best online platforms that offer generous bonuses and promotional incentives regardless of gambling laws in their home countries.

As a result, there are now a myriad of different ways to bet, one of the most popular in sports betting being over/under bets.

One of the most popular and unique betting types, over/under or totals betting can be enjoyed by novices and pros alike. They offer a more flexible betting option for sports enthusiasts.

When placing this type of bet, for data analytics nuts, players can predict whether the total score or other metrics in a game they want to wager on will be below or above a certain threshold.

What makes this bet type interesting is that it can be applied to many sports, such as football, basketball, and tennis. An example of an over/under bet in football would be wagering on how many goals will be scored in a match.

In this scenario, if a bettor wagered that there would be over 1.5 goals and the final score stands at 2-1, it’s a win for the punter no matter who wins the match.

Proposition Bets

Proposition bets, which are also known as prop bets, are another interesting betting type. This option focuses on certain events that can happen during a match instead of the final outcome. Prop bets allow bettors to wager on an individual player’s performance.

For example, bettors can wager on whether Casper Ruud can hit more than 10.5 aces in the French Open final.

Punters can also place prop bets on how a specific team will perform, such as wagering on the number of goals England will score in their next Euro match. Many sportsbooks also allow bettors to make prop bets that cover other aspects of the game, such as the timing of the first goal and how many corner kicks there will be in a football match.

For those looking to spice things up even more, find the right crypto gambling site and you can place your bet using different types of cryptocurrencies

Futures Betting

Contrary to many betting options that focus on immediate results, futures betting focuses on events that will happen in the long term, sometimes unfolding over weeks, months, and even years.

Some of the most popular bets in this category include wagering on the next winner of a sports league or cup before it starts, such as who’ll take the next boxing heavyweight title.

If sports aren’t your thing, this type of bet can even be taken on who will be the next prime minister.

This fun aspect of futures betting means it has plenty of niche markets, such as wagering on who the next Oscar winners will be, who will get the next Nobel Prize, or who will be the first person to colonise Mars.

Parlay Betting

Placing parlay bets is another unique approach that bettors can use to boost their winnings by placing multiple wagers on a single bet slip. By doing this, bettors can have marginally higher payouts.

If all their selections win, each individual bet can pay out separately, or as a combo.

Many platforms, including crypto sportsbooks, allow bettors to place these bets and mix different matches from various sports and even prop bets on a single ticket.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting, which is also known as live betting lets bettors place wagers during ongoing sports events.

Unlike the conventional pre-match betting approach, in-play betting gives bettors dynamic odds that change as a match progresses, which allows people watching the game live to adjust their betting strategies in real time to maximise their payouts.

By wagering on matches as they happen, bettors can capitalise on momentum shifts during games.

For example, if the team that was expected to be defeated suddenly gains momentum, the bet can be adjusted in that team’s favour to cash out early, maximise a win, or minimise loss.

Spread Betting

Another unique betting type is spread betting. They work by allowing punters to predict margins of victory or defeat rather than an outright winner or loser. Bookmakers do this by setting a margin (spread) for a match. Bettors then wager on whether the underdogs in the game will lose within this margin, pull off a complete upset, or breach the margin in either direction.

Exchange Betting

Lastly, exchange betting has become a very popular alternative betting type.

What makes these bets different is that they allow users to bet against each other, rather than betting against the house. Some of the bets that players can place at exchanges are lay bets that add an alternative to just backing an outcome.

Another bet type players can use is matched betting, which allows them to place both back and lay bets together.

Sometimes, punters can make use of request-a-bet, also known as build-a-bet, or bet-builder options on some platforms, which allow them to customise their bets by combining different betting options and letting them request specific odds and scenarios according to their own insights.