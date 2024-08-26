Gachagua Praises Crackdown on Drug Abuse and Illicit Liquor

The government’s crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse is showing positive results due to stringent measures and effective coordination by the National Government Administration Officers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced on Saturday that, despite these successes, the fight against these issues will continue, and the government will not tolerate a resurgence of the vices.

Speaking in Thika, Kiambu County, Gachagua highlighted that the government’s efforts have led to the reintegration of broken families and the reform of addicted youth as significant achievements in the nationwide crackdown.

“The families that had broken apart because of alcoholism have been reintegrated, and youths affected by illicit drug and alcohol abuse have reformed. Young men and women are now marrying and starting families. However, we must continue this fight,” he said.

Gachagua stressed that the menace had severely impacted the country’s productive population and reiterated that the crackdown on the production and sale of illicit liquor would persist.

He made these remarks during the wedding ceremony of Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania and Charity Mbinya, where he was accompanied by his spouse, Pastor Dorcas, and other leaders.

The Deputy President commended the National Government Administration Officers in Kiambu and Murang’a counties for their effective work in combating illicit alcohol and drug abuse. He noted a significant decrease in the presence of these vices in the region.

“We commend the Administration Officers in Kiambu and Murang’a counties for their efforts in eradicating illicit brews and drug abuse. Without the President’s and the Government’s intervention, this region’s population was heading towards extinction,” he said.

Gachagua pointed out that the widespread manufacture, distribution, sale, and consumption of illicit brews, along with the resulting deaths, required decisive government action.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to ending the dangers and incapacitation caused by lethal brews in Kenya.

Gachagua also urged Kenyans to reject tribalism and support the unity and inclusive government established by President William Ruto.

“What the President has introduced is transformative, and we appreciate his decision. Let us learn to love and work together,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Deputy President addressed critics of his decision to unify the Mt. Kenya region following the divisive 2022 elections. He explained that the unity aimed to foster socio-economic and political development for the region.

“We are uniting to strengthen our position in national politics and enhance our relevance,” he said. “Our unity is not against anyone but is meant to improve our role in national discussions. We want to build relationships with everyone and approach future elections without biases or animosities. We have no issues with anyone.”