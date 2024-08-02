Exploring E-wallets vs. Credit Cards for Online Gaming Payments

E-wallets and credit cards are the most popular payment methods in Canadian casinos aiming to provide a reliable and convenient experience for players. Yet, when the time comes to make a payment, many gamers aren’t sure which one to use.

Our short guide will provide insight into both the advantages and disadvantages of these popular banking methods.

Faster and Cheaper

Depositing time at legit online casinos is always the same — instant, no matter what payment method players use. Depending on the quality of the internet connection and the depositing interface, it may take up to five minutes to see the money on the gambling balance.

With withdrawals, things get a bit different. Gamblers must understand that all withdrawals are processed on business days only (Monday to Friday). Very few casinos have financial teams that work on weekends.

That being said, e-wallets tend to be a faster withdrawal option than credit cards. On average, an e-wallet cashout takes up to three days, while a credit card one may take even seven.

Choosing Canada’s casino destinations means players can avoid the fess altogether, but only on the gambling site. Payment suppliers may impose fees for money transfers. It is upon every gambling enthusiast to check the fees that apply to them.

In the end, the e-wallet transfer may end up being pricier than the credit card one.

Which Payment Method is Safer?

Credit cards have been around for over a century, which makes them a safe and secure option. The main downside to this is that unlike with casino websites accepting BTC the levels of privacy are close to zero. Gambling deposits will show up on monthly statements, and players will have to disclose card information while making a transfer.

When playing with a legitimate online casino, that shouldn’t be an issue, but some brands lack privacy policies, which may cause a higher risk of exposure for card users.

E-wallets serve as a bridge between the casino and the gambler, so certain information always remains private. However, the variety of e-wallet brands on the Canadian market means players must carefully choose which one they will use. The safest bet is using recognized brands that have been around for years and utilize advanced security systems.

Taking the Convenient Way

Eight out of ten adult Canadians have a credit card. All they have to do is take it out and make a deposit. However, although incredibly convenient, this method is losing popularity compared to e-wallets. Credit card users must enter the payment info each time they want to make a transfer, and with e-wallets, they have to do it only once.

True, setting up an e-wallet account may take a couple of minutes, but once said and done, things are smooth sailing. This initial effort will result in safe and fast payments with reasonable fees.

No matter which payment method players choose, they must keep control over their spending, even when they are on a hot streak. This ensures that gaming stays entertaining and profitable in the long term.