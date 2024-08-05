Alfred Mutua Defends Against Recruitment Fraud and 2019 Ruto Threat Claims

Dr. Alfred Mutua faced rigorous questioning during his vetting on Sunday, focusing on his public statements and tenure as Machakos County Governor.

Nominated by President William Ruto for the Labour and Social Protection role, Dr. Mutua was required to address his association with the owner of a recruitment firm that allegedly defrauded Kenyans from Uasin Gishu. These individuals reportedly lost millions in failed job and study placements abroad.

Dr. Mutua, a former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, denied any link to the recruitment firm or its owner. “I met the firm’s owner only at KICC, where she had a stand next to ours. I introduced her to the president because she was there, not because I knew her. I didn’t even know her name at the time,” Dr. Mutua clarified.

He also had to respond to his 2019 claim that then-Deputy President (now President) William Ruto had “squeezed his hand” and threatened him. During the vetting, he was questioned about a police report he filed regarding this alleged confrontation at State House.

Dr. Mutua explained that his earlier comments were politically motivated, as he was opposing Ruto at the time. “Those remarks were purely political, with no significant basis,” he stated.

In his 2019 account, Mutua alleged that Ruto had firmly shaken his hand, squeezed it, and threatened to “crush” him for opposing him. He also claimed that Ruto, along with then-Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, had issued threats.

According to Mutua, Murkomen and Duale warned him against opposing Ruto, stating that any action against Ruto would be seen as a direct affront to them.

Additionally, Dr. Mutua disclosed his net worth as Kes.462 million. He revealed that his wealth increased by Kes.42 million during his 20 months and 11 days in office.