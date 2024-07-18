Suspected Kware Serial Killer’s First Victim Missing Since 2021, Family Reveals

The suspected Mukuru Kwa Njenga Kware serial killer’s first victim, believed to be his spouse, had not been seen by her family since 2021. Her family only learned about her marriage to Collins Jumaisi after he confessed to marrying and then killing her in June 2022.

Josephine Adisa, the missing woman’s mother, said her daughter, Imelda Akinyi Karenya, dropped out of school and left for their rural home in Moi’s Bridge, Uasin Gishu County, before disappearing.

“She would occasionally chat with some of her friends and siblings on social media, but since mid-2022, all her accounts went off and they never heard from her,” Adisa told reporters at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi.

Also Read – Mukuru Kwa Njenga Murders: Families Identify Victims as Police Detain Two More Suspects

Adisa, a domestic worker in Nairobi’s Fedha estate, said her second-born daughter disappeared in 2021.

“She dropped out of school and traveled to Nairobi without my knowledge,” she said.

Before she disappeared, Adisa’s daughter received a phone call from someone claiming to be her husband.

Then in early 2022, Karenya received another call from a different man who claimed to be a pastor living with her in Nairobi’s Sinai slums.

“He never called again and I never received any call from my daughter,” she added.

The mother recalled being in constant communication with her daughter for several years, but no family member had heard from her since early 2022.