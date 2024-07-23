Apply Now: KUCCPS Opens KMTC Placement Portal for September 2024

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened the application portal for the September 2024 intake at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Applicants must submit their applications through the Student Portal at students.kuccps.net between July 22 and July 27, 2024.

Qualified KCSE holders from 2014 to 2023 can apply for various KMTC programs. KUCCPS has set up assistance at all KMTC campuses to help students with their applications. Those needing guidance should visit their nearest KMTC campus.

KMTC offers programs across a broad network of campuses, including Nairobi, Karen, Mathare, Kiambu, Thika, Gatundu-Mutunguru Satellite, Gatundu, Karuri, Murang’a, Murang’a-Kangema Satellite, Makueni, Makindu, Mbooni, Machakos, Kangundo, and Wajir.

Additional campuses are located in Othaya, Nyeri, Nakuru, Molo, Embu, Kericho, Kapkatet, Sigowet, Tharaka Nithi, Chuka, Imenti, Meru-Maua Satellite, Meru-Miathine Satellite, Bomet, Narok, Trans-Mara, Mandera, Baringo, and Kabarnet.

In the Coast region, applicants can visit Kilifi, Kwale, Msambweni, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Port Reitz, and Mombasa.