Ruto Assures Kenyans of Coming Change, “We’re Headed in the Right Direction”

President William Ruto expressed confidence that the country is moving in the right direction, once again pledging to bring positive change to Kenya.

Speaking at a church service at Lolgorian Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) in Narok County, Ruto emphasized the government’s dedication to transforming the nation through innovative programs and policies.

He highlighted the significant milestones achieved under his administration, including reducing the cost of fertilizer to enhance productivity and lower the cost of living.

“I am confident that because of God’s grace, I am sure this nation is going to change. We are taking the right steps, direction and trajectory and we are going to make sure that this nation becomes a great one,” he said.

Ruto highlighted that inflation has decreased from 9.8% in 2022 to 4.6% this month. He also mentioned that government interventions have bolstered the Kenyan shilling against the dollar, currently trading at Kes.128 compared to Kes.162 previously.

Furthermore, he noted an increase in tourist numbers and a reduction in interest rates.

“This country is going to change, I promise you. Don’t get worried, the things you are seeing now are part of the journey to transform Kenya,” Ruto added.

President Ruto asserted that some individuals do not wish for Kenya to prosper, pointing to critics questioning why Kenya was the only African country to receive a State Visit from the United States in 16 years.

He emphasized his commitment to making decisive decisions to propel the country forward, attributing decades of stagnation to past leaders’ indecisiveness.

Furthermore, Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject violence and adopt peaceful, inclusive approaches to addressing the country’s challenges.

The President appealed to Kenyans to uphold peace, highlighting that violence has led to loss of life and property destruction.

According to the head of state, Kenya stands a greater chance of transformation when its people unite to confront the nation’s challenges.

“We are one people who belong to one nation. If we face our challenges together in unity, we will solve them, and Kenya will move forward,” Ruto promised.