Rigathi Gachagua Yields to Public Pressure, Won’t Defend MPs

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced at a church service in Bomet on Sunday that he will stop defending MPs who supported the Finance Bill 2024.

He disclosed that he has received numerous messages from discontented Kenyans urging him to refrain from seeking forgiveness on behalf of MPs.

“Kenyans don’t want me to apologise on behalf of the MPs. They have warned me that if I continue defending them then I will find myself in trouble. So I have decided not to talk about the MPs and instead focus on President William Ruto and me,” Gachagua stated.

Th DP further urged the embattled MPs to directly confront their constituents, face them, and seek forgiveness independently.

During his visit to Kenol, Murang’a County on Saturday, the Deputy President recounted how local residents refused to allow the accompanying MPs to speak and insisted on hearing from him instead.

“When I was in Kenol and the MPs who were with me wanted to speak, the residents said no and insisted that I address them. This shows that Kenyans are angry with their MPs and it’s now time they (MPs) go back to the grassroots and talk to their people,” he stated.

Gachagua at the same time warned elected and appointed leaders against showing arrogance and flaunting opulence towards Kenyans, emphasizing that their roles are meant to serve the people.

He criticized leaders who display arrogance, stating that such behavior sets a detrimental example and undermines trust between the people and their leaders.