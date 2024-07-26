Assembly Schedules Four-Day Vetting Process for Cabinet Nominees

The National Assembly has set the schedule for vetting Cabinet Secretaries nominated by President William Ruto.

In a notice issued on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the Assembly announced that the vetting process will begin on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and continue for four days, concluding on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

The vetting sessions will occur daily, with at least five nominees appearing before the Committee on Appointments each day, starting at 8:00 am in the Mini-Chamber, County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

On the first day, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki will be the first nominee to face the Committee at 8:00 am. Kindiki will need to defend his previous tenure and demonstrate why he is the right candidate for the role.

He will be followed by Deborah Barasa, the nominee for Health, who will appear at 10:00 am. Alice Wahome, nominated for the Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development ministry, will be vetted at noon.

The day will continue with Julius Migos Ogamba, nominee for Education, at 3:00 pm, and Roselinda Soipan Tuya, nominated for Defence, at 5:00 pm.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja, the nominee for Agriculture and Livestock Development, will face the panel at 8:00 am. Aden Barre Duale, nominated for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, will follow at 10:00 am.

At noon, Eric Muriithi Muuga, the nominee for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, will appear. Davis Chirchir, nominated for Roads and Transport, will be vetted at 3:00 pm, and Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, the nominee for Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy will conclude the day’s sessions at 5:00 pm.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, John Mbadi will start the day’s vetting at 8:00 am for his nomination as CS for National Treasury, Investments, Trade & Industry, and Economic Planning.

Other nominees scheduled for that day include Salim Mvurya Mgala for Investment, Trade, and Industry; Rebecca Miano for Tourism and Wildlife; James Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum; and Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

The final day of vetting will include Ali Hassan Joho, nominated for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs; Alfred Nganga Mutua for Labour and Social Protection; Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya for Co-operatives and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi for Public Service and Human Capital Development; and Stella Soi Lang’at for Gender, Culture, The Arts, and Heritage.