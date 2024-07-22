Odinga Demands Justice and Reforms Before Dialogue

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has set new conditions for engaging in talks with the government.

In a statement on Twitter(X), Odinga emphasized that issues like police brutality, healthcare, and education grievances must be addressed before discussions can proceed.

“Justice must come first before any talks,” he stated on Sunday, July 21.

Odinga demands compensation for victims of police brutality, the dismissal of protest-related cases, and the release of all detainees. He also called for the return to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for public healthcare and the abandonment of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Additionally, he stressed the need to prosecute security sector perpetrators responsible for violence against peaceful protesters.

Odinga further emphasized the importance of addressing national and constitutional issues such as good governance, the rising cost of living, eradicating tribalism, fighting corruption, and managing debt and fiscal matters.

The ODM Party leader proposed including representatives from various sectors, including youth, government, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, lawyers, and teachers, in the dialogue.

Odinga’s statement follows a failed meeting by opposition leaders last week, which intended to discuss the national dialogue proposed by President William Ruto.

Azimio principals, including Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party boss Martha Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, were scheduled to meet in Nairobi to decide on a common position. The meeting did not take place as planned.