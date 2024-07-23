Madaraka Express Receives 20 New State-of-the-Art Premium and Economy Coaches

Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar of the State Department for Transport has officially commissioned 20 new state-of-the-art passenger coaches to enhance the Madaraka Express Passenger Service.

Since its launch in 2017, the service has transported a record 12 million passengers, demonstrating its significant impact on the country’s transportation network.

The new addition includes ten revamped economy class coaches, four premium class coaches, one dining car, and four first-class coaches. These upgrades are designed to elevate service standards and meet evolving customer expectations.

The four premium class coaches stand out with their focus on optimal comfort and convenience. Each coach accommodates just 28 passengers, ensuring ample legroom and personal space. These premium coaches offer enhanced luggage solutions, fully reclining convertible seating for ultimate relaxation and privacy, automated window shutters, and rotating seats.

“This is the first of its kind in Kenya and possibly the region. These coaches offer exceptional comfort with various auxiliary features tailored for travelers,” said PS Daghar.

He further noted, “The seats can recline to a flat bed, and each seat has an automatic or contactless charging point for mobile devices.”

Revamped Economy Class

In the revamped Economy Class, passengers will no longer face each other. The new seating arrangement features a three-by-two layout across the width of the coach, with seats oriented towards either the departing station or the destination.

“Based on feedback, charging was a major concern. We are pleased to announce that each seating arrangement now includes four charging stations, allowing passengers to keep their phones charged,” explained PS Daghar.

The new coaches also include a baby-changing area, foldout tray tables, and pocket seats for small items.

Additionally, the service is receiving a more powerful power car. Previously, the trains carried 13 coaches with one power car. With the new power car, the trains can now support up to 20 coaches, enhancing their operational capacity.

Ruiru Line Upgrade

PS Daghar also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving last-mile connectivity through the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR). Plans are in progress to upgrade the Ruiru line, one of the busiest commuter rail lines, with support from the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Mobility Improvement Project.

“We aim to dual the line to ensure that residents of Ruiru can travel to Nairobi Central Station, connect seamlessly to Syokimau Station, and board the SGR to reach any part of the country,” stated PS Daghar.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has already constructed 20 commuter stations in Nairobi and five in Mombasa, all linked to the SGR terminuses in these cities.

“Our goal is to ensure seamless travel throughout Kenya. We are starting with Nairobi and Mombasa and will extend to other cities like Kisumu, Eldoret, Kitale, and Bungoma,” explained the PS.

The KRC’s strategic plan for 2023-2027 targets moving 8.8 million passengers annually, with six million using commuter rail and 2.2 million on long-distance trains.

“As the Ministry of Roads and Transport, and as directed by H.E. the President, we are committed to fostering healthy competition across all transportation modes, whether for cargo or passengers,” said PS Daghar.

He also highlighted plans to introduce a new train schedule to increase activity on the Nairobi-Mombasa line.

“If you miss the 8:20 am train, you can catch the 10:30 am train to Nairobi. We have introduced Wi-Fi on these trains, so you can stay connected throughout your journey,” added PS Daghar.

Additionally, he mentioned ongoing discussions with the State Department of Maritime to enhance water transport, aiming to improve connectivity across lakes, rivers, and oceans.

