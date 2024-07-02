Two Charged for Unlawful Entry into Parliament Precincts, Four Others for Theft of Goods Worth Over Kes.450,000 from Nairobi Stalls

Four men have been brought before the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, charged with breaking into a building and stealing assorted goods valued at over Kes.450,000 from various stalls in the city.

The accused, namely William Barasa, Dennis Kamau, Brian Thirikwa Wangechi, and Christopher Nyogoro, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Ben Mark Ekhubi on Monday, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Simultaneously, Stephen Mokogi Nyarenchi and Geoffrey Njau Wangui were also arraigned for unlawful entry into parliament precincts on June 29, 2024, by climbing over the fence along Parliament Road.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a stern warning to the public against engaging in acts of violence and property destruction. They emphasize that the law will be upheld impartially, ensuring that justice prevails without prejudice.

“The DCI cautions members of the public to refrain from acts of violence and destruction of property as the law will take its course without fear or favor,” the investigative agency warned.

The DCI continues to investigate cases of vandalism and looting during the antifinance bill protests, urging cooperation from the public in identifying more suspects and maintaining law and order across Nairobi and beyond.