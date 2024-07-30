KWS Officer Dies Instantly After Car Plunges into Mwachome River

A senior Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer died instantly when his Toyota RAV4 plunged into the Mwachome River in Msambweni, Kwale County.

Msambweni police chief Francis Gachoki confirmed the incident on Monday morning. He reported that the vehicle, traveling from Msambweni to Likoni, lost control and veered off the road before crashing into the river at the bridge linking Diani and Tiwi areas.

“The vehicle lost control just before the bridge, rolled several times, and landed on the riverbed. The officer was ejected from the vehicle during the crash,” Gachoki said.

Gachoki noted that the officer might have been on his way to work, as his belongings, including his uniform, were discovered among the wreckage. The damaged vehicle has been towed to Diani Police Station.

The police chief added that the officer was driving his personal car when the accident occurred. Authorities later informed the officer’s colleagues about the incident.

Witnesses confirmed that the deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle when it lost control on the bridge. The crash disrupted traffic on the Likoni-Lungalunga highway, causing hundreds of locals to stop and observe the scene.

“We are relieved that the police arrived promptly because some individuals were attempting to steal his gun and other valuables from the car,” said witness Ali Namatsi. The eyewitness noted that the accident happened just before 7 a.m.

Gachoki reported that the officer’s body was transported to the Aga Khan Hospital morgue in Mombasa County. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.