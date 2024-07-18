Kindiki and Duale Lead Public’s Wish List for Cabinet Reinstatement, Survey Finds

A recent Politrack Africa survey shows that most Kenyans want President William Ruto to reappoint seven former Cabinet Secretaries (CS) dismissed on July 11, 2024.

Among those favored for reinstatement are former Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Defence CS Aden Duale, who both received high approval ratings for their competence and alignment with public interests.

Kindiki leads the list with an impressive 72.7 percent approval, while Duale follows closely at 64.6 percent. The survey highlights Kindiki’s humility and selflessness, noting his commitment to maintaining security across the nation.

Respondents describe Duale as “focused and committed to work,” emphasizing his scandal-free tenure.

Other former Cabinet Secretaries on the list include former Energy CS Davis Chirchir, who secured a 54.3 percent approval rating, and former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, with a score of 51.7 percent.

Former Trade and Industry CS Rebecca Miano ranks fifth at 48.9 percent, while former Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria follows with 40.9 percent.

Former Environment and Climate Change CS Soipan Tuya rounds out the list at seventh place, earning 40.2 percent.

The study also reveals that 67.3 percent of Kenyans support President Ruto’s decision to dissolve the Cabinet, while 32.7 percent oppose it.

Many respondents express a strong desire for a smaller Cabinet, believing it could improve governance and accountability. Specifically, 71.3 percent advocate for reducing the number of ministries to at least 15.

Additionally, the executive order terminating the Cabinet Secretaries’ tenures has boosted confidence in the President, with 51.3 percent of respondents expressing support. However, 32.8 percent indicate public discontent, calling for further reforms.