Kenya Road Crash Fatalities Surge: NTSA Reports Number of Deaths in 2024

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has reported a concerning rise in road crash fatalities, with at least 2,407 people losing their lives between January and July 7, 2024, marking a 2.82 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During this timeframe, there were over 11,502 recorded road crashes, resulting in 6,083 serious injuries and 4,083 minor injuries.

The fatalities included 919 pedestrians, 210 drivers, 478 passengers, 199 pillion passengers, 46 pedal cyclists, and 555 motorcyclists.

January saw 389 deaths, followed by 374 in February, 403 in March, 388 in April, 341 in May, and 411 in June.

Between July 1 and July 7, 2024, an additional 101 road fatalities were reported nationwide, with a notable concentration between 3 PM and 11 PM.

NTSA attributed these fatalities to factors such as reduced enforcement during peak hours like Saturday, Monday, and Sunday evenings, high traffic volumes, and pedestrians crossing at unsafe spots.

The Authority also highlighted driver fatigue, poor visibility (particularly for pedestrians), and drunk driving as significant contributors to the alarming statistics.