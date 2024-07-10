Kalonzo Warns Political Leaders: “We Can’t Wish Gen Z Away”

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a warning to fellow political leaders about the enduring influence of the emerging Gen Z movement in national affairs.

During President William Ruto’s signing of the IEBC bill into law at KICC on Tuesday, Kalonzo urged Ruto to take the concerns of Kenyan youth seriously. He cautioned that if the older political class does not tread carefully, Kenyan youth, particularly Generation Z, will replace them.

“If we are not careful all of us will be thrown out by the Gen Z because they say they have come of age… you say we are leaders of tomorrow but we are leaders of now. We can’t wish them away,” Kalonzo cautioned.

In addition, Kalonzo called on President Ruto to implement the recommendations of the NADCO report, which he co-chaired. He highlighted that the enactment of the IEBC bill into law was among these recommendations.

Furthermore, Kalonzo demanded that President Ruto dismiss Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome following the deaths of 42 individuals during peaceful protests.

“Order IG Japeth Koome to resign and take responsibility for the deaths of the 42 young Kenyans who lost their lives because they were exercising their constitutional rights to peaceably assemble, demonstrate and picket. Mr President, the Army should be ordered off our streets and sent back to the barracks,” Kalonzo insisted.