Jackpot Sounds Reveals Top 8 Most Paid US Celebrities in Global iGaming

The iGaming industry has exploded in popularity in recent years, and with it, the number of high-earning celebrities who have decided to dip their toes into the world of online gaming. In this blog post, we will be taking a closer look at some of the most paid US celebrities from iGaming in the world.
The iGaming industry is a fast-growing and highly lucrative businesses in the United States. The legalization of online gambling in the US in 2018 led to the emergence of many new US-mark-based big players in the gambling sector. Jackpot Sounds plays an important part in supporting legal gambling. The project is also a symbol of responsible iGaming in the USA.
Before we get started, it’s important to note that iGaming is a term often used to refer to online gambling which includes sports betting, casinos, poker, and other games of chance.
This industry is rapidly expanding and succeeding globally and, by 2026, it’s expected to reach a total net worth of $100 billion.
1. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton, the original ‘famous for being famous’ celebrity, is no stranger to the iGaming world. She has been involved in online gambling and sports betting as an influencer and a sponsor in Turkey since 2012.
With her commitment towards these fields and her well-established brand image, Hilton has been able to boost her capital through the iGaming sector. Her net worth is $300 million.
2. Alex Rodriguez
Another interesting character to consider is A-Rod, the former baseball star who retired with a total of 696 home runs during his career. After his retirement, the player got involved in the poker industry—he is an actor in the commercials of a poker app while iGaming is also one of his fields of investment.
It appears through his dedicated, successful endorsements and the ad campaigns, A-Rod has widened his revenues making him the second most paid celebrity from iGaming.
3. Tony Parker
A different profile belongs to Tony Parker, who is a game ambassador. Following his career on the basketball courts, the French Big-Maze kid, with 4 NBA titles to his name, joined the iGaming business.
Quite a few advertisements were filmed by the sportsman, and given that iGaming is not a well-known industry in the United States, through his contracts the player managed to rank third on our list.
4. Arianny Celeste
Interestingly enough, Arianny Celeste, the UFC Octagon’s stunning “face”, is not the kind of household name who would be catapulted in such a prestigious rank.
Unlike Paris Hilton, Celeste’s name appears in fashion, sports, and fitness areas but also in the iGaming sector, TV commercials for particular casinos, and gambling.
Moreover, she not only has been an ambassador for some betting companies but she also bans the spots as some of the models wear blended disguises in the ads.
With the income that her interactions provide her, Celeste, a hard-working lady with a net worth of 3 million, managed to play the role of the very fourth most paid ambassador of iGaming within the American group.
5. Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz had not known a life aside from fighting and arrest until recently. In the matter of rare ventures outside the fighting business, the following year he received $500,000 to talks. He is the fifth player on our list, no longer an active representative for iGaming.
Even though this favorite American fighter retired from the UFC in 2015, he did not neglect to exploit the advantages of gambling and video gaming.
Through video and music from Timebomb, Nick became recognized in his unique right and also made his fortune from the most profitable contract he has ever signed. Nick Diaz, who had been on suspension from the American mixed martial arts fighter, had been there from the horizon.
6. Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan in 2020 became creative to inspire him for an adaptation to a famous video game that comes from Amazon Studios: based on the initial book.
Amazon Studios, the company that came up with the final idea for the game that came up with it, where MBJ will also star, wanted the video game to be made. With this new job, Jordan is estimated to have made over $250,000 per episode.
We may think MBJ is not just a great actor but a very keen representative of the most paid US celebrities in the world of iGaming.
7. Joe Perry
Joe Perry has been a live concert performer for over 40 years, co-founding the rock band Aerosmith.
His band wasn’t without hits and they released 15 times being successful in creating memorable and unique American rock music sensations. However, Perry gets the biggest checks from his interests in online gaming.
The American-famous and forehead of the casino brand “Rocksino” has been none other than Joe Perry. They are making him one of the leading iGaming music brand ambassadors.
8. Drake
This Canadian Grammy-winning artist earned as much as $270 million, according to Forbes. Drake is an artist who could use Casino-Chips as common payment at the Bank of Fleekwood during the filming of a music video in June of this year.
Drake holds a partnership arrangement with a mobile app in the United States, which has been, since 2021, his way to get back on the promotions again.
The two will double the income they will receive if they work in the best collaborations. As well as enjoying the luxury of both the casino and the hotel, you will get a sweet ride and the necessary backstage access.
Other Celebs in World iGaming
Poker faced celebs also got a special opportunity to represent themselves as potential winners in the iGaming industry.
Katy Perry has been the face of many special campaigns, too. The winnings produced from her obligations alone became a vast fortune for this talented woman. Some iGaming projects also funded the record launch in L.A. of Perry, although she provided mostly live shows.
Certainly, showing up in significant events and awards ceremonies is still an element worth taking into account. Among the video gaming players is Jason Momoa, who is popular for his appearance among the awards winners attending. And he has an electric or common guitar in his hand all day.
Also, Lana Del Rey, who is Megan Fox’s new song “Jose” video star, has been often appeared at the meetings where players win.
Foley after a niche focus on the iGaming community was that it came in. specifically aimed at players. the likes of Ben Affleck, who is a symbol of the iGaming community. Becoming a networking event where leading world figures that are not only limited to sports but also music, players, designers, and developers meet responsible for making the foundation even more famous.
Large sums are provided for the walking billboard of iGaming like Marcus Rashford. Various personalities from the film, music, and dancing industries are involved in this big list.
Unlike some of these celebrities, there are also big personalities such as Nate Diaz, who was dismissed after just a season with Revlon and Exhale.
While writing all the rages, it is common practice for the Charles Dance movie star. James Spangler and Tony Hawk are not issues also for the umbrella brand regulators either.
Sooner rather than later, we may also expect them. Various music performers who have influenced and been paid enough money by such iGaming companies were
- Dua Lipa,
- SZA,
- The Weeknd,
- Judy Garland,
- The Beatles (60s),
in generational shifts in the music industry.
Apart from their artistic influence, these celebs’ approaches to the gaming businesses also have to do with promoting iGaming.
In the case of the U.S. gambling market, what we are talking about feels more than just the game, but mostly the fan engagement that an artist can bring to a certain game. That means that the online gaming industry counts on them to somehow raise more users to their viewership.
Bottom Line
Innovate how to do exercises, communicate with fans, and sponsor the businesses of products or the online betting websites that pay them the most!
This is to have connoisseurs of the iGaming market helping them to attract more clients and users. Thanks to their efforts and their resources as well, help iGaming and technology enrich both sides of more than normal and profitable country states.