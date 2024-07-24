EACC Investigates Fraudulent Letter Targeting Blogger Hanifa Farsafi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into a fraudulent letter circulated as official EACC communication.

The letter falsely summons blogger Hanifa Farsafi and claims to be issued by an EACC Investigator (Commission Secretary/CEO).

The EACC has confirmed the letter is a forgery. They assert that those responsible for creating and disseminating this fraudulent letter have violated several laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

Impersonating an EACC official is a criminal offence under this Act, and the Commission is committed to taking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

The viral letter, dated July 23, claimed to summon Hanifa Farsafi to the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.

The letter cited Section 23 of the Act, which allows the Commission to request anyone to appear for questioning.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi also warned that such letters could be part of a growing number of criminal activities where individuals are defrauding Kenyans by posing as EACC officers.