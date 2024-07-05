CSs Moses Kuria, Aden Duale Offer to Step Down First if Ruto Dissolves Cabinet

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has unequivocally stated his readiness to step down if President William Ruto decides to dissolve the Cabinet, responding to calls from Senators advocating for a reshuffle to tackle national challenges.

“If the jury says that Moses Kuria has to go home, I will be the first to say yes we go home, but it is also a high time that we also deliver,” he affirmed during a televised interview.

Kuria, speaking on KTN News, stressed the urgency for leaders to fulfill their responsibilities effectively as expected by the Kenyan public.

“It is about time we execute, it is not just about talking and big plans, I think whatever has happened now is a good window to open and see, are we quick to execute?” the CS posed.

“We are short of time, we can’t wait one single day all these bureaucracies, so what we need to have is sharper focus on delivery so that we can be able to deliver results for Kenyans,” Kuria emphasized.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging President Ruto’s prerogative to reorganize the Cabinet for improved service delivery.

“If the President feels I have let him down as a Minister of Defence, I want him to do the right thing, not only start with me and all the rest who have let him down, in the interest of the Kenyans, and tell us to step aside, I will have a new team. I am ready,” Duale stated in an interview on Citizen TV.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto convened his first cabinet meeting early Thursday morning since the onset of nationwide anti-government protests. All cabinet secretaries were expected to attend the session.

Ruto, who last chaired a cabinet meeting on June 11, 2024, acknowledged in a recent interview the extensive damage to state property amounting to over Kes.2.4 billion during the protests. He indicated a period of introspection to evaluate the performance of his cabinet, which he admitted had been below expectations.

The developments underscore a pivotal moment for Kenya’s governance as leaders contemplate strategic changes to enhance public service delivery amid public discontent with the running of the country.