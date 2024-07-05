Govt to Release List of Suspected Protest Financiers Soon – CS Duale

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that the government has identified and profiled all individuals alleged to be key financiers of the anti-government protests in the country.

He stated that investigations are in their final stages, and the suspects, including politicians and businessmen, will be arraigned in court within the next two weeks.

Duale emphasized that security agencies are diligently compiling the list and gathering the necessary evidence to support the case in court.

“In a couple of 10 days, or two weeks, they will be arraigned in court. We will not allow the destruction that took place, the deaths, and the looting that happened,” he said during a TV interview on Wednesday night.

Expressing confidence in the Director of Public Prosecutions, Duale said he expects a solid case to be presented against the suspects, which include directors of some nongovernmental organizations.

“We know them, and we will not allow them to cause mayhem in the country,” he asserted.

Plan to Burn Critical Institutions

According to Duale, the hired goons had a systematic plan to invade and burn critical institutions. Sources indicate that the financiers on the police radar are suspected of mobilizing and paying youths from slum areas to infiltrate and escalate the protests into violence.

These individuals allegedly provided logistical support, including transport, to the youths in major towns.

The politicians implicated in these activities are reportedly from Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Mt. Kenya regions.

As the investigations near completion, the public awaits the forthcoming legal actions against those identified as the key orchestrators behind the protests.