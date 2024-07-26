Babu Owino Declares Himself Chief Opposition Leader

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has declared himself the de facto opposition leader, challenging the current political landscape and denouncing what he sees as political opportunism.

In a media interview on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Owino criticized Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders who recently took up Cabinet positions. He accused them of prioritizing personal gain over the interests of the opposition movement.

“Actually from today henceforth, I am the chief opposition leader, because there are so many jokes, doing rounds. There are so many people, who are in the opposition, who are now in bed with the government,” Babu stated.

Owino did not hold back, labeling the ODM defectors as ‘greedy’ and ‘power-hungry.’ He pointed out the disconnect between their actions and the core values of the opposition.

Babu emphasized his decision to distance himself from these leaders and defended the ODM party’s original stance to remain in opposition. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for Kenya’s underprivileged, particularly impoverished children who lack access to education and healthcare.

“My interest is to fight for Kenyans, it pains me to see a person who was a fellow member of parliament, joining the government. It pains me, to look back in Soweto slums, Kibera slums, to look back in central region, Nyanza, Coast and everywhere else, to see that child sent away because he lacks Ksh5000 to pay, for the schooling in a secondary school. I am so pained to see that child, who is stuck in hospital because they cannot be treated because they lack money.” Babu said.