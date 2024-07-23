Authorities Contain Toxic Spill in Kiambu, Warn Public of Dangers

A toxic sodium cyanide spill in Kambembe, Kiambu has been contained following a multi-agency response. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the area is safe for normal use.

The spill occurred after a truck transporting the chemical overturned at Rironi on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Saturday, July 20.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki stated on Monday, July 22, that no cases of poisoning have been detected so far.

“We remind the public that sodium cyanide is extremely toxic, and even small amounts of ingestion or inhalation can be fatal,” said Muriuki.

She warned that immediate effects of exposure include headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting. Prolonged contact may lead to neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems.

The compound also poses severe environmental risks, such as the degradation of aquatic ecosystems, leading to massive fish kills and the death of aquatic life. “Sodium cyanide can cause significant damage to aquatic ecosystems,” Muriuki added.

The white water-soluble substance is intended for industrial use, including gold and silver mining.

Missing Containers of Sodium Cyanide

Muriuki also reported that several containers of sodium cyanide went missing after the accident, raising concerns about potential health and environmental hazards.

According to Limuru Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mukele, authorities have recovered eight out of the twenty-four missing containers.

“Individuals in possession of the missing chemicals are requested to surrender them to personnel at the temporary station or call the emergency numbers provided for information on how to return them to the authorities,” Mukele said.

The Health Ministry and the National Environment Management Authority have expressed concerns about the mishandling of the chemical.

The ministry has set up a temporary facility near Kambembe to assist victims. Muriuki advised the public to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ensure proper ventilation, and implement effective spill containment procedures when handling the chemical.