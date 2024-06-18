Why Coast Governors Have Rejected Ruto’s Invitation to Discuss Muguka Ban

Governors from six counties in the Coast region have rejected an invitation from President William Ruto to discuss their stringent regulation of the miraa and muguka business.

Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani chairman Gideon Mung’aro, leading the governors, stated that they received an invitation from State House Nairobi to meet counterparts from Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu to discuss the muguka issues, which include banning the stimulant in three of the counties.

However, Mr. Mung’aro, also Kilifi governor, alongside Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Dhado Godhana (Tana River), and Issa Timmamy (Lamu), asserted they would not attend until they convene a consultative forum with all stakeholders in the Coast, including health experts, civil society, and religious leaders.

Coast politicians from various political parties, including ODM, UDA, and PAA, have accused President Ruto of discrimination following his meeting with Embu leaders in response to the muguka ban in Coast counties.

On Sunday evening, these leaders convened in Mombasa and declared their decision not to attend the scheduled meeting with President Ruto.

“We thank President Ruto for inviting us to discuss the muguka issue but after further consultations with our MPs and Senators, we have decided to decline the offer. We ask the President to pardon us, we won’t be meeting him this Tuesday because we want to ensure that we discuss this issue thoroughly with Coast stakeholders before meeting him at a later date,” stated Mr. Mung’aro.

He defended their stance, emphasizing that Coast leadership aimed to engage all stakeholders affected by the stimulants.

The Kilifi County boss assured that they would meet President Ruto following a comprehensive meeting with Coast leaders, religious figures, and other relevant parties scheduled for Friday.

“After our consultative meeting, we will be ready to meet President Ruto to discuss this matter affecting our society,” he affirmed.