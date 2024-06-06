President Ruto Urges Ban Ki-moon To Help Establish School of Leadership at University of Nairobi

President William Ruto has appealed to former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon to assist in establishing the School of Leadership at the University of Nairobi.

During President Ruto’s official visit to South Korea, he called on the Global Centre on Adoption (GCA), chaired by Ban Ki-Moon, to support the initiative.

The president announced this on June 5, 2024, after discussions with the former UN Secretary-General in Seoul, South Korea.

“Urged Mr. Ban to join the initiative on the establishment of the School of Leadership at the University of Nairobi that will focus on developing specialized skills in climate action and finance, and renewable energy,” Ruto noted in a statement.

Ban Ki-Moon also serves as the president and chairperson of the Global Green Growth Institute.

President Ruto pointed out that Africa has become a significant partner in climate action and financing.

“To maintain this momentum, it is crucial for us to enhance our capacity in the various fields of expertise,” Ruto said.

President William Ruto is among African leaders attending the South Korea-Africa summit taking place in Seoul.