Poll Reveals Almost Half of Kenyans are Unaware of Finance Bill 2024

A new report by Infotrak released on Thursday reveals that 46 percent of Kenyans are unaware of the Finance Bill 2024.

According to the report, 54 percent of Kenyans are conversant with the Finance Bill 2024.

The report further states that 62 percent of respondents in the Central region are aware of the bill, unlike the Eastern region, where only 41 percent are aware.

“62 percent of Kenyans in the Central region are aware of the finance Bill 2024 unlike other regions in terms of awareness .This is a clear indication of the rate of sensitization and education that goes on in the regions in regard to the Bill,” said Infotrak research manager Johvine Wanyingo.

“The male gender is more aware of the Finance Bill than the female gender, with 59 percent of males being aware compared to 41 percent of females,” Wanyingo added.

The report notes that adults between 46 and 55 years, who are more engaged in financial matters, are more aware of the Finance Bill.

Meanwhile, 81 percent of Kenyans rejected the proposed motor vehicle tax of 2.5 percent of the vehicle’s value, to be collected by the insurer under the new tax measures in the bill. Additionally, 87 percent opposed the 16 percent VAT proposal on bread.

According to the survey, 86 percent of Kenyans also opposed the 16 percent VAT on financial and insurance services and transactions, including M-Pesa, as outlined in the proposed law.

The survey, conducted between May 23 and 29, included 1,700 respondents aged over 18 years.

The poll, conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews, covered all 47 counties and eight regions of Kenya.

The margin of error was +/-2.53 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.