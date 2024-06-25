ODM to Discipline Rebel MPs Over Finance Bill 2024

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership will meet this week to initiate the process of recalling its members in the National Assembly who supported the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 last week.

On Sunday, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna announced that the party’s central committee will convene after the final vote to approve his proposal for recalling the legislators.

Last Thursday, Mr. Sifuna had warned ODM lawmakers that supporting the unpopular Bill would risk expulsion from the party. He indicated on Sunday that the party plans to use two MPs as examples to others, following a recent High Court ruling that facilitates the recall of rebel party members.

13 ODM lawmakers supported the Bill despite Mr. Sifuna’s warning. They included Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, Garsen’s Guyo Ali Wario, Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Memusi Kanchory (Kajiado Central), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Adow Mohamed (Wajir South), Abdikadir Hussein of Lagdera, and nominated MP Umulkher Harun Mohammed.

“We have scheduled a meeting for this week to agree on the names as it has to be a decision of the party. We will meet after the final vote so that we agree on the two names,” said Mr. Sifuna.

“You just need what we call proof of concept. We need two errant MPs to make an example out of; one from a rural constituency and another from an urban area. We are going for the notorious ones. This is a proposal from me as the secretary-general of the party. But if members of the central committee feel that we can do more than two, then that is fine,” added the Nairobi Senator.