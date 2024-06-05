Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Assaulting a Police Officer

A Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven year in prison for physically assaulting a police officer in Kakamega.

Tyson Kasesi, 24, reportedly committed the offense, which violates section 103(a) of the National Police Act, in May of this year.

“The accused, Tyson Kayesi, assaulted a police officer in May 2024 while the officer was on official duty, causing harm as documented in the P3 form presented in court,” stated the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Kasesi had initially declined to take a plea on two occasions before Kakamega Principal Magistrate J. J. Masiga. The accused eventually pleading guilty to all four charges brought t against him.

The prosecution, led by Moraa Atandi, subsequently requested the court to impose the minimum sentence as prescribed by law.

“In delivering the judgment, the Magistrate noted that the offense of assaulting police officers is becoming rampant nationwide, and therefore a custodial sentence is most suitable for deterrence,” stated the ODPP.

The conviction comes days after a 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting and injuring a traffic police officer during a traffic stop in Mirema, Kasarani.

The suspect, Ian Njoroge, was arrested at his home in the Jacaranda area of Kayole, Nairobi, on Sunday evening as part of an operation led by the DCI in Nairobi.

He was charged with robbery with violence, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and resisting arrest on Tuesday.

Njoroge pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court subsequently granted the prosecution one day to detain the suspect at the Industrial Area prison.