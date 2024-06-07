Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Headed in the Wrong Direction

A survey revealed that a staggering 63 percent of Kenyans believe the country is going in the wrong direction due to the high cost of living.

The research indicated that Kenyans want improvements in transport, infrastructure, roads, the cost of doing business, and access to health facilities.

According to the Infotrak study, respondents also want unemployment addressed conclusively.

“High cost of living and unemployment have been prevalent and recurring issues of concern in polls conducted since August/September 2023 and February 2024,” stated Infotrak’s research manager, Johvine Wanyingo.

Wanyingo additionally reported that 19 percent of those polled felt the country is on the right track, citing an improved economy.

“Majority of the respondents (63%) noted that the country is headed in the wrong direction, with only 19% agreeing that it is headed in the right direction,” he added.

He mentioned that the survey sampled 1,700 Kenyans aged 18 and above.

The study also showed that Kenyans are least concerned about public participation, with recent Infotrak surveys showing interest at just 3 percent. Respondents noted the disregard shown by authorities towards their opinions on major issues.

Wanyingo stated that many believe their opinions are now meaningless since Parliament makes the final decisions.

“Before any policy is passed, it must undergo public participation. However, Kenyans are no longer raising it as a major issue of concern, possibly because leaders often bulldoze their decisions despite public input at barazas,” Wanyingo explained.

“Several elected leaders say that although people give their opinions, the final decisions are made by the house, where the majority prevails in the vote. What really matters is the decision made by the house,” he stated.

The survey, conducted between May 23 and 29 through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews, covered all 47 counties and eight regions of Kenya.