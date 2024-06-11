Kenya Progressing Towards Achieving Middle-Income Status by 2030

The government has announced that the country is making significant strides towards achieving middle-income status by 2030.

Youth Affairs, Arts, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba stated that President William Ruto’s administration will oversee the realization of Vision 2030 through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta).

Ababu made these remarks at a meeting held at a Busia hotel, where discussions and dissemination of the fourth and final segment of the Kenya Vision 2030 Plan, the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) for 2023-27, took place. This plan is expected to transition the country to the next long-term development blueprint.

The forum aims to enhance robust citizen participation by raising awareness about the government’s initiatives and commitments for the medium term, highlighting the positive impact these initiatives will have on the quality of life for Kenyans.

“The agenda is geared towards economic turnaround and inclusive growth through a value chain approach, aimed at reducing the cost of living, eradicating hunger, creating 1.2 million new jobs annually, and expanding the tax base,” said Namwamba.

He added, “These goals will be achieved through targeted investments in five core pillars: Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Housing and Settlement; Healthcare; Digital Superhighway, and Creative Economy.”

Under the MTP IV, the government aims to boost production through a value chain approach, focusing on sectors such as leather and leather products, textiles and apparel, dairy, tea, rice, edible oils, the blue economy, and minerals, among others.

“The MTP IV incorporates international obligations and commitments, including the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development and the Africa Agenda 2063,” said Namwamba.

The CS assured Busia residents that the national government is committed to operationalizing Nasewa Industrial Park, as well as the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), which is still under construction.

“We have also advertised for the construction of a new stadium in Busia, and the contractor will be on site soon after we award the tender,” he said, adding, “Other counties are ahead of us, like Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma, but we are still on the right trajectory.”

“I have allocated Sh1 billion for the completion of Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, and we are focused on stadiums that will be put to use during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.”