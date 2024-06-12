Kenya Airways Provides Explanation for JKIA Runway Closure

In a statement on June 11, 2024, Kenya Airways (KQ) clarified the reason for the closure of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) runway following an incident involving one of its aircraft.

The national carrier stated that the incident occurred due to debris from a tire suspected to be from one of its aircraft.

The airline explained that one of the aircraft’s tires failed while braking and slowing down, causing it to become immobilized on the runway.

“Kenya Airways confirms that on Tuesday, 11th June 2024, our operations control team received a report from the Sharjah Airport Authorities that there was tire debris on the runway suspected to be from one of our aircraft, a Boeing 737 Freighter, on a routine operation from Sharjah to Juba,” read part of the statement.

Kenya Airways stated that upon receiving this report, its operations control team diverted the aircraft to Nairobi instead of proceeding to Juba.

“Upon arrival in Nairobi, the aircraft did an overflight, and our team ascertained that the aircraft had adequate wheels for a safe landing as only one out of six wheels was damaged.”

According to Kenya Airways, the aircraft touched down safely at around 12:55 p.m. local time.

In close collaboration with the airport authority and regulator KCAA, Kenya Airways replaced the tires and towed the aircraft to safety.

The aircraft was successfully towed from the runway at 2:12 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and reiterate the safety of our crew and customers is our number one priority,” added KQ.