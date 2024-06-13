Ichung’wah Reveals The Reason DP Gachagua No Longer Has Access To a KDF Chopper

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has disclosed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s designated police helicopter is currently undergoing maintenance, explaining why the DP has recently been seen flying on private choppers, and even commercial.
The Deputy President set tongues wagging earlier in the week when he flew to Mombasa on a commercial flight, and was even pictured carrying his own luggage.
He added that the aircraft is maintained by the government and operated by Kenya Airforce pilots and servicemen. “The Cabinet Secretary (Duale) tells me that in the next few weeks they will have finalized its maintenance,” he said.
Due to measures by the military and Ministry of Defence to control operational costs, Gachagua must seek permission from the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei before using military aircraft. Ichung’wah noted that in the past year, the aircraft used by the Deputy President and other senior officials incurred an expenditure of Sh500 million for the Kenya Defence Forces.
On Sunday, the DP was delayed in attending the Akurinu National Prayer Conference in Nakuru, which was also attended by President William Ruto. Gachagua attributed his late arrival to transport issues and adverse weather conditions, explaining that he was stuck between Longonot and Naivasha for nearly two hours.
On Tuesday, the Deputy President boarded a Kenya Airways flight to Mombasa, where he was scheduled to open the International Scientific Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya.