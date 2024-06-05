Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi This Wednesday June 5, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful day and this is what’s trending today. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Jahmby Koikai’s Hilarious Question to G Money When They First Met in 2008 Next Story MP Ordered to Pay Lobby Group Kes500,000 for Challenging LGBTQ Ruling Latest from Blog Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Assaulting a Police Officer MP Ordered to Pay Lobby Group Kes500,000 for Challenging LGBTQ Ruling Jahmby Koikai’s Hilarious Question to G Money When They First Met in 2008 Kenya Secures Kes.63 Billion from South Korea for Tech Development LSK Reopens Fake Fertiliser Case Against CS Mithika Linturi