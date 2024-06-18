Governor Waiguru Beats Fellow Women Leaders to Win Regional Excellence Award

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been named Political Trailblazer of the Year at the East African Women of Excellence Awards.

The awards gala dinner in Nairobi honored Waiguru for her exceptional achievements in leadership and her status as a woman of many firsts.

She received recognition for excelling in politics, her efforts to bring change to the country, and her work to inspire and empower women to pursue leadership positions.

Governor Waiguru was nominated alongside Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), as well as MPs Neisula Lesuuda, Gladys Boss, Esther Passaris, and Beatrice Elachi.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) Deputy Bishop Rev. Justus Mugambi said the award aims to honor top women in corporate and business across East Africa who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective industries.

Speaking after collecting the award, the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary thanked the organizers and Kenyans for their faith in her.

She described the recognition as an invitation to continue supporting, uplifting, and empowering women worldwide.

“Let me emphasize to everyone present that each of us holds a responsibility. Whether big or small, in our own little spaces, our contributions matter in addressing the challenges we face. It is through collective effort and individual commitment that we can truly make a difference. Let us not underestimate the power of our actions and let us stand together in pursuit of progress and equality,” Waiguru said.

The Kirinyaga County boss also noted that more needs to be done to address the ongoing challenges hindering women’s progress in society, including reproductive health issues.

Waiguru emphasized that the death of Njambi Koikai, an endometriosis warrior, should serve as a wake-up call for the urgent need to implement concrete measures to improve women’s access to quality reproductive healthcare.

“This includes advocating for better healthcare policies, increasing funding for women’s health initiatives, and ensuring that women have the necessary support and resources to make informed decisions about their bodies,” she said.

During the awards, Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment Rebecca Miano was named Public Service Leader of the Year in recognition of her work in public administration.

Njeri Njomo won the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year award, Pastor Esther Obasi-Ike received the Woman of Impact award, and Sarah Kabu was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year, among other winners.