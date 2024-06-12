Benefit Tariffs for New SHIF Scheme Revealed

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued new tariffs for the benefits package within the recently introduced Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) scheme.

In collaboration with the Social Health Authority (SHA) board, the specified tariffs for the SHIF benefits package remain subject to additional discussions with individuals who may be impacted. Additional consultations with relevant stakeholders regarding the proposed tariffs are scheduled to take place.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has extended an invitation to interested members of the public, stakeholders, and organizations to submit their views on the proposed tariffs.

The rollout of SHIF is anticipated by the end of June, with President William Ruto expected to inaugurate the registration process during this period.

The Ministry of Health will spearhead a mass registration exercise starting on June 21, 2024, across all platforms.

RELATED – CS Nakhumicha Clarifies New SHA Health Insurance Registration Process

Below are the proposed tariffs outlined within the SHIF: