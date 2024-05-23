Tyler Perry Apologizes for Missing Ruto’s Visit To His $800 Million Studio

When President Ruto arrived at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Tuesday, he was received, not by the billionaire owner, but by another famous entertainer, Steve Harvey.

The president was widely expected to be hosted by the Madea actor, which left some Kenyans wondering why he was absent.

Hours after the visit, Tyler Perry took to social media to explain. It turns out that the actor and businessman had a scheduling conflict, which made him unable to attend.

Writing on Facebook, Tyler explained, “Unfortunately my schedule was booked and I’m heartbroken that I couldn’t move things around in time to be there to greet President Ruto of Kenya as he and his family and delegation toured Tyler Perry studios. The good news is that means I will have to make my way to Kenya very soon! I am honored, humbled, and thankful that you stopped by President Ruto. Thank you @iamsteveharveytv for stepping in. What a blessing.”

Steve Harvey, famous for ‘Family Feud’, and ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ was more than happy to step in, promising to visit Kenya soon.

The President and First Lady began their American state visit in Atlanta, before flying to Washington for his meeting and dinner with President Biden.