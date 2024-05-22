Tropical Storm IALY Makes Landfall, Marking Historic Event on Kenyan Coast

Tropical Storm IALY made a landfall on the Kenyan Coast on Tuesday, bringing rain, storms, and strong winds to the region.

The Kenya Meteorological Department reported that IALY, now escalated to the Tropical Cyclone stage, looms approximately 300 kilometers away from Mombasa.

In a statement, the Met Department highlighted IALY’s rare intensification to the Tropical Cyclone stage, marking a historic event in the South-West Indian Ocean basin.

“Tropical Storm IALY intensified to the Tropical Cyclone stage, marking a historic event in the South-West Indian Ocean basin. Positioned just 250 km from Pemba Island and less than 300 km from Mombasa, it’s a rare occurrence within this latitude range,” the weatherman said.

However, the Met. Cept anticipates IALY’s subsiding today (Wednesday, May 22).

“IALY is expected to weaken by Wednesday while bringing rain, storms, and winds to coastal regions. Stay safe and informed! Moderate to rough sea conditions are forecasted, with waves of 1.5 to 3.6 meters expected,” stated the Met Department.

The marine forecast warns of strong south-easterly winds, advising small boats to avoid deep-sea areas. Coastal residents are urged to take precautions and stay updated with the Met Department.

Following IALY’s onslaught, the Kenya Red Cross issued an alert, urging Kenyans to stay vigilant amidst increased rains and winds.

“Extremely strong winds caused damage in various coastal areas. In the Majajani area of Kilifi County, a residential house’s roof was blown off,” reported the Kenya Red Cross.

“Electric posts in Casuarina, Olimpia, Madunguni in Malindi, and Garashi in Magarini, Kilifi County, collapsed, while two posts in Jilore Trading Centre caught fire. No casualties have been reported so far. We continue to urge extra caution.”