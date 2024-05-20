Three Sports Fund Employees Face Legal Action Over Fake Academic Credentials

Three employees of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Funds (SASDF) were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for forgery-related offenses following comprehensive investigations.

John Onyango Odhiambo, 44, Adan Bagajo Lamma, 44, and George Ereng Lotieng, 35, who worked as drivers, are accused of submitting fake academic certificates to secure jobs and enhance their pay grades.

John Onyango presented a falsified 2011 KCSE certificate from Starays Hope Community Center, Nairobi. Adan Lamma submitted a counterfeit 1998 KCSE certificate from Marsabit Boys High School despite dropping out in form two.

Similarly, George Ereng Lotieng provided a forged KCSE certificate from St. Marks Boys High School, Cherangany, from which he had also dropped out in form two.

A report from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) revealed that John Onyango manipulated his grades to achieve a mean grade of D+ to meet the job qualification requirements.

Adan Lamma had never registered for nor sat the 1998 KCSE exam, as Marsabit Boys High School did not exist under the code 501512 at that time.

George Ereng Lotieng’s certificate was equally fraudulent; his alleged examination center, St. Mark Boys High School, did not exist in 2010, and the certificate’s code (401057) was assigned to Ruthimitu Secondary School.

The suspects were formally charged on Friday. This case highlights the ongoing crackdown within the public sector, where over 2,000 government employees are reportedly using forged academic and professional qualifications to secure employment or gain promotions, according to the Public Service Commission.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is intensifying its crackdown on fraudulent activities, working closely with other government agencies to identify and prosecute individuals involved in such practices.

This ongoing effort aims to uphold the integrity of public service appointments and promotions.