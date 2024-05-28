Report Ranks Kenya’s Most Popular Social Media Apps

Meta-owned Facebook has surpassed WhatsApp as the most popular social media platform in Kenya, a report from the Communications Authority (CA) reveals.

The audience measurement and industry trends report indicates that Facebook’s popularity increased from 47.5 percent to 49.4 percent between Q2 and Q3 of 2023/2024.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s popularity declined from 47.3 percent to 47.0 percent during the same period, resulting in a 0.3 percent decrease in the app’s usage in Kenya.

“Facebook and WhatsApp stand out as the top social media platforms in Kenya. The prevalence of Facebook and WhatsApp in social media mentions highlights their extensive adoption and influential presence in the Kenyan digital landscape,” the report states.

The drop in WhatsApp usage occurred because Meta, the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, increased efforts to block apps like Yo WhatsApp and GB WhatsApp.

These apps allowed users to perform actions not officially supported by WhatsApp, such as viewing deleted messages. When WhatsApp blocked these apps, some users who had them installed were also blocked from using WhatsApp.

According to the Authority, YouTube and TikTok closely follow in popularity, with Instagram, Twitter, and Google ranking fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

Meanwhile, internet access on smartphones in Kenya increased significantly, from 73.3 percent to 87.2 percent between Q2 and Q3.

Additionally, some users accessed the internet through laptops, smart TVs, and tablets, with laptops being the most popular choice at 5.4 percent.

“The primary mode of internet access is through smartphones, underscoring the pivotal role these devices play in facilitating connectivity and information access for a wide range of users,” the report states.

“As mobile technology continues to advance, ensuring equitable access to smartphones becomes crucial for fostering digital inclusion and bridging gaps in connectivity across various demographics,” the report added.