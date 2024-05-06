Raila Urges Kenyans to Stand Firm and Defend Democracy

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to defend the democratic gains that the country has made over the years.

Among the gains that the former Prime Minister urged Kenyans to defend are the freedom of speech and devolution, which the champions of democracy suffered for despite heavy reprisal from past regimes.

Raila Odinga made these remarks at Got Agulu in Usigu division, Bondo Sub County during the funeral of the late Hellen Odera, a widow of the late Odindo Odera, who was the chief communications officer of Kenya’s first vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The ODM leader, flanked by Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang’ Nyong’o, said the struggles of freedom fighters were not in vain, as the country has achieved tremendous growth since the advent of devolution.

He assured Kenyans that his quest for the African Union Commission chairmanship will not alienate him from them, adding that he will still be available.